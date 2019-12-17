Go to the main site
    EU Commission approves shipping support in five countries

    17 December 2019, 13:11

    The European Commission said on Monday it had approved maritime transport support schemes in five EU countries - Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Poland and Sweden, Trend reports.

    «The schemes encourage ship registration in Europe and contribute to the global competitiveness of the sector without unduly distorting competition,» the Commission said in a statement.

    The Commission said that all five countries’ «seafarer» schemes would apply benefits to all vessels flying the flag of any EU country. Cyprus and Estonia also have a tonnage tax scheme, with taxation of dividends, which the Commission said ensured the same treatment as for shareholders in any other sector.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

