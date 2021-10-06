EU-CA Civil Society Forum kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The European Union -Central Asia Civil Society Forum kicked off in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Civil Forum is a platform for dialogue with participation of representatives of civil society of Central Asia and European Union to debate realization of the EU Strategy on Central Asia.

Among those attending are Eamon Gilmore, the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, and Terhi Katriina Hakala, the as European Union Special Representative for Central Asia.

The forum is expected to focus on the role of civil society in sustainable post-COVID-19 rehabilitation under the EU Strategy on Central Asia, in particular, through active promotion in gender equality and expansion of youth rights and opportunities that is a key element is building a fair, inclusive and prosperous society.

Some 300 participants from the EU and Central Asia, namely, civil society and private sector representatives, researchers, and mass media and Government members are expected to take part in the forum.



