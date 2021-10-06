Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

EU-CA Civil Society Forum kicks off in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 October 2021, 12:50
EU-CA Civil Society Forum kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The European Union -Central Asia Civil Society Forum kicked off in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Civil Forum is a platform for dialogue with participation of representatives of civil society of Central Asia and European Union to debate realization of the EU Strategy on Central Asia.

Among those attending are Eamon Gilmore, the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, and Terhi Katriina Hakala, the as European Union Special Representative for Central Asia.

The forum is expected to focus on the role of civil society in sustainable post-COVID-19 rehabilitation under the EU Strategy on Central Asia, in particular, through active promotion in gender equality and expansion of youth rights and opportunities that is a key element is building a fair, inclusive and prosperous society.

Some 300 participants from the EU and Central Asia, namely, civil society and private sector representatives, researchers, and mass media and Government members are expected to take part in the forum.


Almaty   Foreign policy    Central Asia   EU   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published