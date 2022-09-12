Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EU: August's commercial flights closer to 2019 figures
12 September 2022, 16:19

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - In August 2022, the number of commercial flights in the EU increased by 25% compared with August 2021,according to monthly flight data published by Eurostat, WAM reports.

While this is still below the pre-pandemic levels, the gap is slowly closing (-14% compared with August 2019).

In absolute terms, the number of commercial flights stood at 596 930 in August 2022, compared with 478 996 in August 2021, 324 538 in August 2020 and 695 912 in August 2019.

Furthermore, some EU airports recorded increases in the number of commercial flights compared with 2019. The largest increases in the number of commercial flights were recorded in Napoli Capodichino (+1 156, +14%), Kerkira Ioannis Kapodistrias (+1 026, +22%) and Santorini (+978, +30%).

At the other end of the scale, the largest decreases in the number of commercial flights were recorded in Frankfurt Main (-10 554, -23% compared with August 2019), Milano Malpensa (-9 048, -34%) and Roma Fiumicino (-8 018,-27%).

Photo: www.wam.ae



