Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EU approves Imvanex vaccine against monkeypox
26 July 2022 09:23

EU approves Imvanex vaccine against monkeypox

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Commission on Monday gave marketing authorization for Danish pharma company Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine against monkeypox, an EU official said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The European Commission approved the extension of Imvanex vaccine’s marketing license, Stefan de Keersmaecker, the EU executive body’s spokesperson in charge of health, confirmed to Anadolu Agency.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval last week after its scientific assessment concluded that Imvanex, originally developed against smallpox, is also effective to protect adults against the monkeypox virus.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

The virus has affected over 16,000 people in 75 countries since May, according to the latest WHO statistics.

Monkeypox is a virus that causes disease with similar but less severe symptoms to smallpox, including fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

Human-to-human transmission is limited, but it can be passed through contact with bodily fluids, skin lesions, or internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects.






Photo: aa.com.tr

Related news
France opens monkeypox vaccination center in Paris
COVID-19 kills 33 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Almaty, Zhetysu rgns to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses next month
Read also
Hungary breaks 128-year nighttime temperature record
Former train depot in central Seoul to be turned into int'l business district
Osaka to raise COVID-19 alert to highest level amid record cases
Russia reveals rise in daily COVID cases and deaths
UAE announces 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
UN body's new chief aims to address pandemic's impacts on SDGs
France opens monkeypox vaccination center in Paris
COVID-19: 23,699 new cases, 104 more deaths in Italy
Popular
1 Four injured as LPG dispensing station catches fire in Nur-Sultan
2 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 100: state media
3 COVID-19 kills 33 more Iranians over past 24 hours
4 Kuwaiti emir appoints new PM
5 Singapore inflation hits 6.7% in June, highest in 14 years

News

Archive