Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save 16 mn lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 August 2019, 12:39
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The EU on Saturday announced a €550 million pledge to The Global Fund during the G7 summit in Biarritz. The Fund is an international partnership to fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria around the world. Its work has already saved 27 million lives since it was created in 2002.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on this occasion: «The EU has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund since its creation, when the AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis epidemics seemed to be unbeatable. And today we are announcing a record contribution of a further €550 million. We hope the international community will follow suit and step up the fight to fulfil the Fund's target of ending these diseases' epidemics by 2030.»

European Council President Donald Tusk representing the EU at this year's G7, made the announcement in Biarritz. It comes ahead of the Global Fund donors' conference that will take place in October in Lyon, as more support is needed so that developing countries can improve their health systems, reach universal health coverage and help end the 3 epidemics by 2030, WAM reports.

The Global Fund seeks to raise at least €12.6 billion (US$14 billion) for the period 2020-2022. By 2023, these funds should help save an additional 16 million lives, avert 234 million infections, cut the mortality rate from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems.

EU  
