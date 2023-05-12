EU and Kazakhstan debate key issues of strengthening political and economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Head of the Representative Office of the European Union (EU) in the Republic of Kazakhstan Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas.

The sides discussed further steps to fully realize the potential of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU (EPCA). Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the effective work of the dialogue platforms established under the EPCA, as well as the dynamically developing engagement at the inter-regional level. In this context, the parties discussed preparation works for the Central Asia – EU Economic Forum that will be held on May 18-19 in Almaty, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Special attention was given to the deepening of cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics and infrastructure which have become especially important in the light of the EU Global Gateway strategy.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on relevant issues of the international and regional agenda, as well as outlined priority spheres of cooperation in the short, medium and long term.

As a result, the parties agreed to continue close interaction for further deepening of Kazakhstan – EU cooperation.

For reference: European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. The EU accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and foreign investments. In 2022, the trade turnover amounted to 39.9 billion US dollars, which is 38% higher than the previous year. Exports amounted to 32.3 billion US dollars, and imports – 7.6 billion US dollars. Moreover, in 2022 European investment in Kazakhstan grew by 23% and reached 12.5 billion US dollars.