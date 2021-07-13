Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

EU airlines prepared for summer take-off

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 July 2021, 16:56
EU airlines prepared for summer take-off

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Commercial flights in the European Union (EU) are showing an upward trend as summer begins, according to data published on Monday by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

Along with the tourism industry, the aviation sector has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, grounding aircraft on the tarmac as containment measures and travel bans were put in place, Xinhua reports.

During the second wave of outbreaks in early 2021, the number of commercial flights decreased sharply by about 70 percent compared to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to Eurostat.

In June, however, the number of commercial flights went back significantly to only 54 percent less than two years ago, thanks to the vaccination campaign and the ease of lockdowns in the EU.

«Now that it is much easier to travel within the Mediterranean space and in Europe, we see a strong increase in demand,» said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, to French radio Europe 1 last week.

Air France-KLM planes departing from France towards trendy touristic destinations such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, are full, said Smith.

As European airlines are on the way to recovery for intra-EU travel, it is another story altogether when it comes to long-haul flights and extra-EU travels. Routes towards Asia and Latin America are still closed, said Smith.

The EU launched a Digital COVID Certificate on July 1, aiming to facilitate travels within the Schengen area and restart the tourism industry. The bloc is currently in talks with the United States and some other countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.


Coronavirus   Transport   Tourism   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15