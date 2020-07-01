Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    EU agrees to lift restrictions on travel from Japan, 13 others

    1 July 2020, 07:48

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Members of the European Union agreed Tuesday to reopen borders to visitors from 14 countries outside the bloc, including Japan and South Korea, from Wednesday, after months of travel restrictions over the coronavirus outbreak.

    The European Union is seeking to revive its economy ahead of the summer travel season by removing the travel ban on countries with virus infection rates similar to or below that of the bloc, Kyodo reports.

    The other 12 nations are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay.

    Japan has an entry ban in place for more than 100 countries and regions, including the 27 EU nations. Since the European Union seeks reciprocity on travel restrictions, actual lifting of travel restrictions may hinge on Tokyo's response.

    On the other hand, the European Union will maintain entry bans for countries with high infection rates such as Brazil, Russia and the United States for the time being.

    As for China where the novel coronavirus was first detected in late last year, the bloc says it will decide what to do with China after assessing whether Beijing will allow European tourists to enter the country.

    The European Union plans to update the list of countries for lifting travel restrictions every two weeks.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Tourism EU World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    New Yorkers suffer over smoke from Canadian wildfires
    2 dead, 7 injured in US high school graduation ceremony shooting
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays