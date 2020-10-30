EU agrees on distribution process for vaccines

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among European Union member states will be fair, EU officials said late Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel held a meeting via videoconference following an EU Leaders' Summit, Anadolu Agency reports.

Remarking that the current state of the pandemic in Europe is very serious, Von der Leyen said the number of hospitalized people and fatalities is significantly increasing.

«If we don’t take action now, the spread of the pandemic will damage our health system,» she noted.

Von der Leyen also shared the latest developments regarding a COVID-19 vaccine. She said the EU had already signed purchase contracts with three different companies and negotiations with four other companies are continuing.

«Member states will receive the vaccines simultaneously, under the same conditions and according to their populations,» she added.

Michel stressed that EU member states agreed on a fair distribution of vaccines.

«Health workers, those with chronic diseases and senior citizens will be given priority for vaccination,» he noted.



