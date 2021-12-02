ETU Robocon 2021 robotics tournament kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The 2nd Republican University Robotics Championship ETU Robocon 2021 is taking place in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event takes place to celebrate the First President Day, 30th anniversary of independence and to promote the Digital Kazakhstan and Rukhani Janghyru programs.

The Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund-led tournament aims at offering knowledge and skills to talented young Kazakhstanis to further realise their potential in new technology and robotics weather creation of startups, development of innovative solutions, programming, or engineering.

In his welcoming speech, Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund Office in Almaty Sergei Tokhtarov pointed out that the Championship is a large platform for Kazakhstani students to show themselves in robotics, receive authoritative support from coaches, and contribute to the development of digitalization of Kazakhstan.

«In order to reveal and support talented young Kazakhstanis the Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund actively supports such projects aimed at reveling talented people of the nation’s young generation,» he said.

According to Kuanysh Yergaliyev, the Republican University Robotics Championship ETU Robocon 2021 aims at supporting and encouraging the youth in taking interest in robotics.

ETU Robocon 2021 is a tournament among student teams in robotics on the Arduino platform. It is an opportunity for young developers to create a robot from scratch from construction and mechanics, then electronics to writing a robot intelligence program.

This year the event has brought together 13 student teams from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Almaty region.

The winners announced later are to be awarded with valuable prizes.

The event is held with strict sanitary rules in place.