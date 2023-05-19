Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Etna blows its stack again

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 May 2023, 10:54
Etna blows its stack again Photo: ANSA/EPA

ROME. KAZINFORM Fresh explosive activity was reported at Etna's New Mouth crater as Europe's tallest active volcano blew its stack once again.

Explosive activity from the Bocca Nuova crater was observed from 5 p.m.by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), Etna observatory, in Catania. No ash emission is reported at the moment.

From the seismic point of view, the increase in the volcanic tremor amplitude continues at high values and the source of the tremor is localised between the Bocca Nuova and South-East craters. Since 4.44 p.m., a seismic swarm has also been in progress in the summit area of Europe's highest active volcano, ANSA reports.

The most energetic event, currently of magnitude 1.9, was recorded at 5 p.m. by the instruments of the Catania INGV.


Natural disasters   World News  
