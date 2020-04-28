Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to those affected by COVID-19

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Etihad Airways has launched the Etihad Ramadan Box initiative to bring Iftar meals to homes across the UAE. The airline has partnered with Zomato, a restaurant search and discovery platform and one of the UAE's food delivery apps, to deliver these meals to those affected by the COVID-19 including hospitals, essential workers, volunteers and communities in need. Kazinform has learnt from WAM News.

Those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, through sickness or financial impact, can request one of the Etihad Ramadan Boxes through the Zomato app, and a freshly prepared meal will be delivered directly from Etihad’s Catering facility in Abu Dhabi, the airline said on Monday.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, «Ramadan is a traditional time for gathering with friends and family, but with the impact of COVID-19, this year it is more challenging to do so. In these extraordinary times, we wanted to bring a touch of our signature inflight hospitality to our local community and recognise the incredible efforts of the UAE’s medical staff and essential workers.»

As well as the ready prepared meals delivered by Zomato, selected volunteers, healthcare and key workers will also receive a box filled with fresh ingredients and an easy to follow recipe.

Karl Baz, Regional Director of Zomato, said, «We understand that there are people that may need some support right now, and this partnership with Etihad Airways is one more way we can do our best to help. Whether a person is sick, recently lost their job, or simply needs a helping hand, the Etihad Ramadan Boxes are offered purely on trust, and are a gesture of goodwill at this challenging time. We are proud to be working with Etihad Airways on this.»

Etihad’s Inflight Chefs are also offering their culinary expertise in a series of cooking demonstrations featured in the Etihad @ Home series on the airline’s social media channels.