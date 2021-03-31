Ethno-fashion contest dated to 30th anniversary of Independence held

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Traditional clothing contest Ethno-fashion, dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence, took place in Kokshetau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The bright event brought together all districts and cities of Akmola region. Its main goal is to promote the Kazakh folk clothing that reflects centuries-long history and authentic culture of Kazakhs embodying peculiarities of the nation’s development.

Contestants were awarded diplomas and precious gifts.

It bears to remind that this year Kazakhstan marks the historical milestone - the 30th anniversary of its independence with numerous festivities held across the country.