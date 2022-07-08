Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Ethno Carnival held in Bishkek

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 July 2022, 13:19
Ethno Carnival held in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Bishkek hosted the International Ethno-Carnival «Issyk-Kul Gathers Friends» as part of the events dedicated to the year of protection of mountain ecosystems and climate sustainability, KABAR informs.

More than 500 children and representatives from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and all regions of Kyrgyzstan took part in this procession.

The participants started from the Ala-Too cinema, then the column went along Chui Avenue to Shopokov.

The organizers of the carnival are the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republican Educational and Methodological Center for Aesthetic Education «Balazhan» with the support of the Bishkek Mayor's Office.

photo

The International ethno-carnival will be held until July 12.

The goal of the event is to study, revive and preserve the ethno-cultural characteristics of Kyrgyzstan and the CIS countries, the establishment of friendly relations, the development of artistic, musical, vocal, and choreographic skills of children.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Culture   CIS   Kyrgyzstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty