Ethno Carnival held in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Bishkek hosted the International Ethno-Carnival «Issyk-Kul Gathers Friends» as part of the events dedicated to the year of protection of mountain ecosystems and climate sustainability, KABAR informs.

More than 500 children and representatives from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and all regions of Kyrgyzstan took part in this procession.

The participants started from the Ala-Too cinema, then the column went along Chui Avenue to Shopokov.

The organizers of the carnival are the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republican Educational and Methodological Center for Aesthetic Education «Balazhan» with the support of the Bishkek Mayor's Office.

The International ethno-carnival will be held until July 12.

The goal of the event is to study, revive and preserve the ethno-cultural characteristics of Kyrgyzstan and the CIS countries, the establishment of friendly relations, the development of artistic, musical, vocal, and choreographic skills of children.