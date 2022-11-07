Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ethnic Kazakh wins 2022 Beijing Marathon

7 November 2022, 10:48
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ethnic Kazakh Anubaike Kuwan became a champion of the 2022 Beike Beijing Marathon having run it in 2 hours 14 minutes 34 seconds, Kazinform learned from Guangming Daily newspaper.

Known in China as the National Marathon, the race begins at the Tiananmen Square and finishes at the Olympic Sports Centre.

Beijing International Marathon is an annual race of 42.195 km held in the Chinese capital since 1981. 160 thousand athletes registered for the Beijing Marathon in 2019. This year, only residents of Beijing aged 20 and over were allowed to join the marathon. Despite this, as many as 20,000 people participated in the event, China Daily says.

Photo: news.cn


News