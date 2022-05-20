Ethiopian experts highly appreciate constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (ISS) Desalegn Ambaw, as well as with senior staff of the research center, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of Kazakh-Ethiopian bilateral cooperation, interaction within multilateral structures.

Ambassador Sadykov informed the management of the Institute about the new stage of political and economic transformation in Kazakhstan, the beginning of the construction of a New Kazakhstan - the second Republic.

Detailed information was given about the upcoming referendum in Kazakhstan on June 5, 2022 on the implementation of the largest constitutional reform outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

It was stressed that the constitutional changes are being carried out in order to make the transition from a super-presidential model to a presidential republic, strengthen the role of parliament, expand public participation in the governance of the country, as well as to strengthen mechanisms for protecting citizens' rights.

During the meeting, Director Ambo highly appreciated the ongoing large-scale political and economic changes towards the democratization of the political system in Kazakhstan, and expressed interest in establishing cooperation on the exchange of experience in the field of public administration, digital diplomacy, and the organization of research.

For reference: ISS is one of the leading analytical centers in the Horn of Africa region on public policy, foreign policy and security issues. The Institute conducts research and makes specific recommendations to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of Ethiopia in the field of foreign policy and security in the country and in Africa.



