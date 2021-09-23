Go to the main site
    Eta COVID-19 strain confirmed in 5yo in Pavlodar

    23 September 2021, 15:40

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Eta COVID-19 strain was found in a five-year-old child in Pavlodar, Kazinform reports.

    Eta variant of COVID-19 was first identified in Nigeria. It appears to have the same symptoms as coronavirus strain detected in the UK, the healthcare department reports.

    Notably, the child feels good.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said that cases of Eta COVID-19 strain were recorded in Kazakhstan.

    The five cases of Eta COVID-19 variant were confirmed in four areas: Karaganda region (1), Mangistau region (2), Pavlodar region (1), and Nur-Sultan city (1).

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

