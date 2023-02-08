Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Estonian Maritime Academy ready to accept Kazakhstani students for studies

8 February 2023, 14:35
Estonian Maritime Academy ready to accept Kazakhstani students for studies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Estonian Working Group for Cooperation in Transport, Transit and IT, held a meeting in Astana as part of the visit of Kaupo Läänerand, Deputy Secretary General for Maritime at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communication of Estonia, to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development informed, the participants discussed priority importance of railways transportations in Kazakh-Estonian transit-transport cooperation.

The Estonian side confirmed readiness of the Estonian Maritime Academy to accept Kazakhstani students for academic studies. The sides exchanged information on the latest events in transport systems, transport networks and regulation in Kazakhstan and Estonia.

The meeting also debated the economic benefits of implementation of the international transport corridor from Asia to Europe via the territory of Kazakhstan and Estonia, as well as neighboring countries and emphasized this route is more advantageous compared to other international transport corridors in terms of cargo delivery time and commodity turnover.


Фото: gov.kz


