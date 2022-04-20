Go to the main site
    Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry keen to cooperate with Kazakhstan

    20 April 2022, 11:12

    TALLINN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov met with the head of the representative office of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Margus Ilmjärv, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the meeting, prospects and forms of mutually beneficial cooperation between entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Estonia were discussed, in particular, the organization of an economic webinar in April-May of this year to get acquainted with the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan and the visit of a delegation of entrepreneurs from Estonia to Kazakhstan.

    Ambassador Seitimov informed about the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, the current initiatives of the Head of State to balance the interests of the state and business, create optimal conditions for entrepreneurial activity and increase the competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses.

    Margus Ilmjärv noted the importance of the ongoing reforms and spoke about the interest of Estonian business in the Kazakh market. In his opinion, «Kazakhstan attracts the main attention in the Central Asian region, since it has a high potential for the development of its economy.»

    Following the meeting, the need to deepen further cooperation and initiate concrete actions to expand existing interaction was noted.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

