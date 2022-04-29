Essential to explain the core of ongoing reforms, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Head of State, Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to explain to people the core and meaning of the ongoing reforms, Kazinform reports.

The President urged the members of the Assembly to get actively involved in raising public awareness, to convey ideals and values of New Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the Head of State wished success to the newly appointed deputy Chairmen of the People’s Assembly, Taufik Karimov and Natalya Dementiyeva. He expressed confidence that they would give a positive impetus to further development of the Assembly.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also thanked former deputy Chairmen Maya Bekbayeva and Zakirzhan Kuziyev for their fruitful work.

As earlier reported, the session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan started its work in Nur-Sultan under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The session is set to debate issues concerning the Assembly’s activities and public structures.