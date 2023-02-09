Go to the main site
    Esil River embankment to be overhauled – Astana mayor

    9 February 2023, 14:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana authorities are planning to completely overhaul the Esil River embankment this year, mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the meeting with the residents of the Baikonur district, mayor Kassymbek admitted that a section of the Esil River embankment stretching from the Akbulak River to Triathlon Park is in a state of full chaos and needs to be overhauled.

    He vowed the problem will be solved, adding there are plans to completely overhaul the Esil River embankment in 2023.

    Kassymbek revealed that the budget for greening and overhauling purposes of districts of the Kazakh capital, including the Baikonur one, had been scaled up.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana
