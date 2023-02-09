Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Esil River embankment to be overhauled – Astana mayor

9 February 2023, 14:25
Esil River embankment to be overhauled – Astana mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana authorities are planning to completely overhaul the Esil River embankment this year, mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting with the residents of the Baikonur district, mayor Kassymbek admitted that a section of the Esil River embankment stretching from the Akbulak River to Triathlon Park is in a state of full chaos and needs to be overhauled.

He vowed the problem will be solved, adding there are plans to completely overhaul the Esil River embankment in 2023.

Kassymbek revealed that the budget for greening and overhauling purposes of districts of the Kazakh capital, including the Baikonur one, had been scaled up.


Теги:
Astana  
Read also
Astana firefighters evacuate 125 people from residential complex on fire
Kazakh capital to build 13 schools this year
Astana needs to open 10 new schools annually - education authorities
1st art exhibition to support cancer patients unveiled in Kazakh capital
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for UAE Tour 2023
Astana Opera: Not only children but also adults to learn theatrical crafts
Tartyl Fest to be held in Kazakhstan annually
Astana to build more than 40 schools as part of 'Comfortable school' project
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News