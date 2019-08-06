Go to the main site
    Equestrian games timed to Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day to be held in Issyk-Kul traditionally

    6 August 2019, 18:18

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The equestrian games, timed to the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan traditionally will be held in Issyk-Kul Oblast, KABAR informs.

    The press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported that the event will take place at the racetrack of Cholpon-Ata town on Aug. 26-30.

    The tournament program includes Kok-Boru, horse racing, Er Enish, Salbuurun.

    Kok-Boru is a Central Asian sport in which horse-mounted players attempt to place a goat or calf carcass in a goal.

    Er Enish or Oodarysh is a traditional Kyrgyz equestrian sport. It is a form of wrestling from horseback.

    Salbuurun or hunting with eagles is a traditional form of falconry found throughout the Eurasian Steppe, practiced by the Kazakhs and the Kyrgyz in contemporary Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

    The games were allocated KGS 3 million 697 thousand.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kyrgyzstan
