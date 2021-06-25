Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EpiVacCorona vaccine effective against Delta and Delta Plus COVID variants

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 June 2021, 07:50
SOCHI. KAZINFORM The EpiVacCorona vaccine is effective against all dangerous mutations of the novel coronavirus, including the Delta and Delta Plus strains, head of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Rinat Maksyutov said on Thursday.

«All mutations of concern — Alfa, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Delta Plus do not penetrate the structure of the selected peptide,» he said during the third International Conference «Global Biosecurity Challenges: Problems and Solutions,» TASS reports.

Maksyutov explained that this peptide forms the basis of the EpiVacCorona vaccine, so it is resistant to changes.

On Wednesday, the NDTV channel informed, citing medical sources, that there are about 40 people in India infected with the new coronavirus strain named Delta Plus.

The Delta coronavirus strain was first detected in India in October 2020. This variant is often called the Indian strain. Earlier, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences informed that this strain can infect people even after they were vaccinated with the Covaxin and Covishield jabs used in India. The Delta Plus variant is considered even more contagious.


