Epidemiological situation remains unstable in Almaty region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 August 2021, 18:15
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Epidemiological situation remains unstable in Almaty region as the region is still in the high COVID-19 ‘red zone’, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Since last March there were detected 35,173 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 23,656 symptomatic cases. The growth rate for the past 2 weeks remains the same, 0.9%.

270 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, including 43 asymptomatic. 25 of them are children under 14.

Coronavirus Delta strain is detected among unvaccinated which proves high efficiency of vaccination against COVID-19. 679, 255 doses of the 1st component of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the region so far. 588,218 people got the 1st jab, while 449,564 received the 2nd. 53% of the population in the region were vaccinated against COVID-19 at large.


