Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan tense – chief sanitary officer

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 March 2021, 19:51
Epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan tense – chief sanitary officer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number fresh COVID-19 infections has grown dramatically in the past three days in the Kazakh capital, says chief sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beisenova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The incidence of the virus in Nur-Sultan has worsened dramatically in the past three days, it has grown 2fold per 100,000 and 2.9fold compared to the nationwide level. Currently, the epidemiological situation is quite tense,» Ms Beisenova during the press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to her, it’s been 20 days since the Kazakh capital enter the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Daily infections hover around 350-400 cases.

«Since the beginning of this year the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kazakh capital has exceeded 11,000. Over 30,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city since the onset of the pandemic,» she noted.

Earlier it was announced that the Kazakh capital will impose stricter curbs starting March 30 in order to halt the growing number of fresh daily infections.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site