Epidemiological situation in N Kazakhstan stabilizes

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation has stabilized in North Kazakhstan region, head of the regional health office Nurlan Aimanov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting of the regional administration of North Kazakhstan region Mr. Aimanov confirmed with satisfaction that ambulance calls decreased 1.7fold.

21 call centers at outpatient clinics receive up to 1,000 calls per day on average, compared to over 3,000 calls per day in January 2022.

The number of at-home care patients has also dropped by 2.5fold. The number of patients at infectious facilities has fallen from 450 to 354. 190 patients are on ventilators, while 21 patients are in critical condition.

The coronavirus infection claimed lives of 39 people in January-February 2022, compared to 65 COVID-19 deaths registered in December 2021.

Recall that North Kazakhstan region remains in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.