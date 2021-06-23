Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Epidemiological situation in Kazakh capital remains unfavourable

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 June 2021, 10:00
Epidemiological situation in Kazakh capital remains unfavourable

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today the epidemiological situation in Kazakh capital remains unfavourable. The case growth for the past week hit 43%, the number of hospitalizations keeps on growing, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reports.

The Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan held a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov with participation of Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi. The meeting focused on the epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan. Medical facilities were reported to violate anti-epidemic regime, there were detected facts of untimely and poor medical treatment of people with COVID-19, insufficient vaccination awareness. Vaccination rates dropped by 50% in May as compared to April in the capital city.

The Deputy PM charged the city administration to take comprehensive measures to stabilize the city epidemiological situation in a week. As stated there, the issue would be under constant control of the Commission.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site