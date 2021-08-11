Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Epidemiological situation in Kazakh capital remains unfavorable

    11 August 2021, 20:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The epidemiological situation in the Kazakh capital remains unfavorable,» head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova said.

    «Despite slight stabilization, the city epidemiological situation remains unfavorable. Since July 18 this year more than 70% of COVID-19 beds in Nur-Sultan are occupied due to what the city is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘dark red zone’», she said.

    She noted that the city reports a surge in cases with clinical symptoms.

    Beissenova stressed that since the beginning of the year 99,176 coronavirus cases were detected in the city, 38,046 in July. 9,803 new cases were recorded in the past week, 1,153 in the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year