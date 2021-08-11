Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Epidemiological situation in Kazakh capital remains unfavorable

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 August 2021, 20:00
Epidemiological situation in Kazakh capital remains unfavorable

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The epidemiological situation in the Kazakh capital remains unfavorable,» head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova said.

«Despite slight stabilization, the city epidemiological situation remains unfavorable. Since July 18 this year more than 70% of COVID-19 beds in Nur-Sultan are occupied due to what the city is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘dark red zone’», she said.

She noted that the city reports a surge in cases with clinical symptoms.

Beissenova stressed that since the beginning of the year 99,176 coronavirus cases were detected in the city, 38,046 in July. 9,803 new cases were recorded in the past week, 1,153 in the past 24 hours.


