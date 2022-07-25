Epidemiological situation in Almaty, Zhetysu regions getting worse

TALDYKROGAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day 84 and 83 people have contracted COVID-19 in Zhetysu and Almaty regions, respectively, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department, Almaty region added 546 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past week. As for Zhetysu region, it reported 878 fresh infections since June 8.

«The epidemiological situation in terms of the coronavirus infection in Almaty and Zhetysu regions is getting worse,» the press release of the department reads.

Although both regions are in the ‘green’ zone in terms of COVID-19 spread, they have added 71,492 COVID-19 cases since early 2022.

In Almaty region the number of COVID-19 cases rose from 338 to 546 in the past two weeks. COVID-19 incidence surged in Balkhash, Enbekshi, Iliy, Karasai, Raiymbek, and Talgar districts as well as in the city of Konayev.

The majority of COVID-19 cases - 28% - was recorded among people aged 50 and more.

As for Zhetysu region, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped from 236 to 520 in a matter of two weeks. Alakol, Eskeldi, Karatal, Panfilov, Sarkand, Taldykorgan districts as well as Tekeli town reported the highest COVID-19 morbidity. It is worth mentioning that unlike in Almaty region, the majority of fresh COVID-19 cases in Zhetysu region was documented among children under 14 – 34%.



