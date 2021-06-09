Epidemiological situation in Almaty region is favorable

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Epidemiological situation in Almaty region is assessed as favorable as the region remains in the ‘green zone’, deputy head of the regional goods and services safety and control department Askhat Charapiyev said.

Though Balkhash district and the town of Taldykorgan remain in the ‘red zone’, while Kerbulak, Yesskeldi, Karatal and Sarkan districts are in the ‘yellow zone’. Since March 2020 there were confirmed 26,547 laboratory-conformed cases, including 16,662 symptomatic. Over the past 14 days there were 964 coronavirus cases. The growth rate decreased as compared to the last 2 weeks from 0.3% to 0.2%.

40 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, including 8 kids under 14, 4 schoolchildren and 1 student.



