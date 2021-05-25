Epidemiological situation in Almaty region is favorable

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of May 25 the epidemiological situation in Almaty region is assessed as favorable since the region remains in the ‘green zone’ in terms of coronavirus spread the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

4 districts and 2 towns are in the ‘red zone’, Yeskeldi, Koksu amd Balkhash districts are in the ‘yellow zone’, the rest are ‘green’. Since March 2020 the region confirmed 25,487 coronavirus cases, 2,197 for the past 14 days. Growth rate decreased from 0,7% to 0,5% for the last 2 weeks. 106 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, 20 of them are children under 14.

217,350 doses of the first component of the vaccine against coronavirus, 176,710 doses of the second component were delivered to the region. 209,845 were administered the first shot, 116,855 the second shot.



