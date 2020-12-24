Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Epidemiological situation in Almaty city still tense – Bekshin

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 December 2020, 14:39
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Situation with the coronavirus infection remains tense in Almaty city, chief sanitary officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

«Since the beginning of the year the city has registered 17,790 cases of the coronavirus infection. Since August, Almaty city has additionally reported 1,349 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia. In September 2020, the city added 165 COVID-19 cases, in October – 366 COVID-19 cases, in November – 1,399 COVID-19 cases, and in December – 1,635 COVID-19 cases,» Bekshin said.

He urged young people of Almaty city to observe the necessary rules and restrictions not to put in jeopardy the lives and health of older generation who fall within in the risk group in terms of the coronavirus infection.


