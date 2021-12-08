Go to the main site
    Epidemiological situation in Almaty city stabilized – mayor

    8 December 2021, 15:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev commented on the measures taken in the city to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the press conference on Wednesday, mayor Sagintayev revealed that over one million of Almaty residents had already inoculated against the coronavirus infection.

    According to him, 23,400 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to the city to get vaccinated teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Over 18,700 people has been vaccinated with the first dose of that vaccine in Almaty city.

    Mayor Sagintayev noted with satisfaction that the epidemiological situation in Almaty city has stabilized as the city is in the ‘green zone’ for the spread of COVID-19.

    As of December 7, 68 Almaty residents have recovered from the coronavirus infection. 243 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the city.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
