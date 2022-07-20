Go to the main site
    • Epidemiological situation deteriorates in Nur-Sultan

    20 July 2022 12:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 3,970 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 14 days, according to Chief Sanitary Doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova, Kazinform reports.

    «The epidemiological situation in the city has deteriorated and remains tense. For instance, 414 coronavirus cases were registered countrywide from June 22 to July 5. From July 6 to 19, the infection rate increased 9.5 times and reached 3,970 within two weeks,» Sarkhat Beissenova noted.

    «The number of daily cases has reached 586. As per the new matrix of epidemiological situation assessment, the city is likely to enter the ‘yellow’ zone for COVID-19 spread,» she added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Nur-Sultan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
