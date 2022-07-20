Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Epidemiological situation deteriorates in Nur-Sultan
20 July 2022 12:31

Epidemiological situation deteriorates in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 3,970 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 14 days, according to Chief Sanitary Doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova, Kazinform reports.

«The epidemiological situation in the city has deteriorated and remains tense. For instance, 414 coronavirus cases were registered countrywide from June 22 to July 5. From July 6 to 19, the infection rate increased 9.5 times and reached 3,970 within two weeks,» Sarkhat Beissenova noted.

«The number of daily cases has reached 586. As per the new matrix of epidemiological situation assessment, the city is likely to enter the ‘yellow’ zone for COVID-19 spread,» she added.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive