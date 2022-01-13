Epidemiological situation deteriorates dramatically in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation has deteriorated considerably in Aktobe region due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The regional sanitary and epidemiological control department confirmed that Aktobe region entered the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. The region registered 225 COVID-19 cases on January 12.
Of 225, 132 fresh inflections were reported in Aktobe city alone.
In total Aktobe region detected over 35,000 COVID-19 cases.
Recall that Kazakhstan added a total of 9,122 new COVID-19 cases on 13 January 2022.