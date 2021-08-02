Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate in Almaty city

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 August 2021, 16:43
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in Almaty city has continued to deteriorate this week, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city Assel Kalykova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kalykova, in the past week the number of new COVID-19 cases in Almaty city has increased 1.4fold from 5,790 to 8,393.

The department said in a statement that 1,540 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded on August 1 in Almaty city. Of these, 136 people had no COVID symptoms.

In the past day, 198 people were discharged from local hospitals after making full recoveries from the novel virus. However, 439 Almaty residents were hospitalized with the same diagnosis on August 1. Presently, 4,930 people, including 240 children, are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the city.

As for the ongoing vaccination campaign, 725,575 people have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID vaccine in Almaty city since February 1 through August 1, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 4,971 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Of 727,575, 99,587 are aged 60 and older.

There are 158 vaccination rooms operating in the city based at healthcare facilities, schools, shopping malls and etc.


