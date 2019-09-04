EP member comments on State of the Nation Address

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Thierry Mariani, Member of the European Parliament, member of the EP delegation on cooperation with Central Asian countries has commented on the recent State of the Nation Address made by Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to Kazinform’s correspondent.

Thierry Mariani is convinced that unsystematic political liberalization may lead to destabilization of domestic political situation while gradual implementation of political reforms and allowance for historical characteristics of peoples bring positive results.

«Since independence the President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been moving forward step by step which led to positive results», the deputy of the European Parliament added. Thierry Mariani, who is also a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, supports the desire of the President to strengthen civil society and engage it in the discussion of the most pressing nationwide issues.

In his opinion, the creation of the National Council is a positive process. More attention needs to be paid to civil society as well as domestic non-governmental organizations.

The speaker paid special attention to toughening the punishment for sexual violence and pedophilia. According to him, strengthening criminal responsibility for such crimes is a global practice. «Who can be against a strong fight against pedophilia, a strong fight against violence against women?», asks Thierry Mariani. «We will be against the death penalty, but if there is a decision to make the legislation more stringent, then this process takes place in all countries.

«In France, the punishment for people who have used violence against women or were involved in pedophilia has become more severe than before. After the development of the Internet this is a kind of new disease, and we must fight against it», summed up Mr. Mariani.



