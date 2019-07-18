Go to the main site
    EP decides on composition of delegation for relations with Central Asian countries

    18 July 2019, 15:28

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - TheEuropean Parliament will have 44 interparliamentary delegations thislegislative term, maintaining relations with parliamentarians in othercountries, regions and organisations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    MEPs voted on the composition of the interparliamentary delegations on Wednesday at midday.


    The Delegation to the EU-Kazakhstan, EU-Kyrgyzstan,EU-Uzbekistan and EU-Tajikistan Parliamentary Cooperation Committees and for relationswith Turkmenistan and Mongolia consists of the following members:

    Christian Konrad Doleschal, Kinga Gál,Fulvio Martusciello, Róża Thun und Hohenstein (Group of the European People’sParty);

    Andris Ameriks, WłodzimierzCimoszewicz, Günther Sidl (Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists andDemocrats);

    Chris Davies, Engin Eroglu, Viktor Uspaskich(Renew Europe Group);

    Niklas Nienass, Alyn Smith (Group of theGreens–European Free Alliance);

    Ivan David, Thierry Mariani (Identityand Democracy Group);

    Eugen Jurzyca, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski(EuropeanConservatives and Reformists Group);

    Malin Björk (Confederal Group of theEuropean United Left–Nordic Green Left);

    Andrew England Kerr (Non-inscrits).


    Delegation chairs and vice-chairs will be elected atthe delegations’ constitutive meetings, which are expected to take place inSeptember 2019.

