Environmental cooperation council may be created within CICA
18 October 2022, 17:57

Environmental cooperation council may be created within CICA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the 6th Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated to hold a high-level conference in Astana in 2024 for discussing environmental problems.

The results of this conference, as the Head of State said, may serve as a basis for the creation of the CICA Council for Environmental Cooperation. Secretary General of the CICA Kairat Sarybay said it at the press conference in Astana Oct 17.

«It means if the conference takes place, an environmental cooperation council of Asia will be established. All this contributes to the emergence of new structures, and finally the CICA may embark on a new level,» Kairat Sarybay added.

The 6th CICA Summit was held in Astana on October 12-13.


