Environmental campaign kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev has launched the environmental campaign in the capital city of Kazakhstan.

«Visited severalplaces near the water bodies located around the capital city. Territories arein bad condition, garbage and waste products are everywhere. It is impossibleto tackle the problem through administrative resources only, society should consolidate,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister MagzumMirzagaliyev tweeted.

The Ministerlaunched the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan (#Together# Clean Kazakhstan) campaign.

He invites all the volunteers, public figures, Government members, andenvironmental activists to join the noble calling and start cleaning campaign this Saturday at the Koyandy water reservoir.

All thosewilling are welcome to gather on July 20 at 08:00-08:30 a.m. at the TriathlonPark parking area.

Food and tools will be provided.