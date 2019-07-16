Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Environmental campaign kicks off in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 July 2019, 11:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev has launched the environmental campaign in the capital city of Kazakhstan.

«Visited several places near the water bodies located around the capital city. Territories are in bad condition, garbage and waste products are everywhere. It is impossible to tackle the problem through administrative resources only, society should consolidate,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev tweeted.

The Minister launched the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan (#Together# Clean Kazakhstan) campaign.

He invites all the volunteers, public figures, Government members, and environmental activists to join the noble calling and start cleaning campaign this Saturday at the Koyandy water reservoir.

All those willing are welcome to gather on July 20 at 08:00-08:30 a.m. at the Triathlon Park parking area.

Food and tools will be provided.

