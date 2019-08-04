Environmental campaign: 328 tonnes of garbage collected in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM More than 13,000 residents of Semey city joined the Birgе-Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign on Saturday to clean up the left bank of the Ishim River and Beibitshilik island, the city information centre reports.
As a result, 328 tonnesof garbage were collected.
The campaignbrought together representatives of local enterprises and organizations, civilservants, youth NGOs.
The environmentalclean-up will be held every Saturday till the close of October. It is open toall those willing.