Environmental campaign: 328 tonnes of garbage collected in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM More than 13,000 residents of Semey city joined the Birgе-Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign on Saturday to clean up the left bank of the Ishim River and Beibitshilik island, the city information centre reports.

As a result, 328 tonnes of garbage were collected.

The campaign brought together representatives of local enterprises and organizations, civil servants, youth NGOs.

The environmental clean-up will be held every Saturday till the close of October. It is open to all those willing.