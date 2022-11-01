Environmental activists gather 30,000 tons of waste

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The nationwide environmental campaign declared on October 5 in Kazakhstan concluded on Sunday, the press service of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry reports.

The campaign is called to unite all who stands against consumer’s attitude to nature.

The first stage started on October 8 countrywide, the last ended on November 29.

The campaign brought together over 847,000 environmental activists, volunteers, representatives of state bodies, enterprises and population. As a result, more than 30,000 tons of waste were collected so far.





Photo: gov.kz







