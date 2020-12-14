Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Envelopes commemorating Al-Farabi and Abai presented in Beijing

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 December 2020, 20:41
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Presentation of envelopes dedicated to the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi and the 175th anniversary of Abai was held in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

The images of Al-Farabi and Abai drawn by a Chinese diplomat grace the envelopes released to commemorate them.

The diplomat hopes that his images will help promote the heritage of Al-Farabi and Abai in China.

The Chinese side sees the release of the envelopes as a symbol of friendship and cooperation between our countries.


Kazakhstan and China   Culture   Abai 175 Years   Al-Farabi 1150 Years  
