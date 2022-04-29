Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Envelopes commemorating Akhmet Baiturssynov and Roza Baglanova issued in Beijing

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 April 2022, 18:14
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – The Chinese capital held the presentation of commemorative envelopes devoted to two jubilee dates – the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov and the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the envelopes depicts the eminent enlightener and public figure Akhmet Baiturssynov and another legendary singer anniversary of Roza Baglanova

It was also said that a lecture on the life and creative life of the scholar-reformer, founder of Kazakh linguistics and study of literature Akhmet Baiturssynov was organized for the young participants.

A concert was held afterwards.

This year, Kazakhstan celebrates the Kazakh poet, scientist, Turkologist, teacher, translator, public figure Akhmet Baiturssynov and the100th anniversary of the great Kazakh soprano, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, People’s Artist of the USSR Roza Baglanova.

